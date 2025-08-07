Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 714,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

