Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,521,000 after buying an additional 717,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,658 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,007,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,066,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,299,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $233.52 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.67.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

