Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 23,992 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 174.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,464,000 after buying an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

