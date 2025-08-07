1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 7,869 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

