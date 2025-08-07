Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $4.78 Million in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in argenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in argenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Guggenheim increased their price target on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.81.

argenex Stock Down 0.3%

argenex stock opened at $673.15 on Thursday. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $496.91 and a 52 week high of $696.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $577.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

