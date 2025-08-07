RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

