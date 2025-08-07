Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

