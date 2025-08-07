Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,383 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $163.00 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,124 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

