R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

