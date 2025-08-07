Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT makes up approximately 1.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

