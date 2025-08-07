Gagnon Securities LLC Has $35.32 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 7.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.65% of Air Lease worth $35,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3%

AL stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

