Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

