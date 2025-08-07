Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Decreased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $10,394,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,861,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 795,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 673,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 838,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 615,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 596,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.2%

DEA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

