Geometric Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 2.35% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 470,949 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,228,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 849,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,680,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

