iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

