Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 190,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

