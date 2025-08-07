GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Holdings Cut by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,465 shares during the period. GeneDx comprises approximately 5.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $19,704,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,117.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $490,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,456. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $878,207.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,243.60. This trade represents a 66.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,051. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

