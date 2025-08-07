Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Acquires 57,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

