R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.22% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 695.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 427,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,329 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 199.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 360,001 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 721,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 350,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 310,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.