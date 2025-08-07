iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Increased by Battery Global Advisors LLC

Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.7% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,776.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

