Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $680,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for about 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 109,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

GNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.