Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.88% of Adobe worth $1,432,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $345.62 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

