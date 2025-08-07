Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $311.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The company has a market cap of $512.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

