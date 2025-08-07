Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,231,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.33. The stock has a market cap of $512.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

