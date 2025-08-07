Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $387.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

