Deutsche Bank AG Has $550.33 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of ConocoPhillips worth $550,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

