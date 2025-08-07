Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.29 Billion Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,061,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $6,285,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,898 shares of company stock worth $1,122,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

