Top Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 4th

UnitedHealth Group, IDEXX Laboratories, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector. They include pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, and other businesses that develop, produce or deliver medical products and services. Investors buy medical stocks to gain exposure to advances in medicine and to benefit from the steady demand for healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.86 and its 200 day moving average is $414.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

IDXX traded up $142.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $678.27. 2,435,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $765.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,465. The stock has a market cap of $725.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Featured Stories