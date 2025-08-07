Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

