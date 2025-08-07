John Osborne Lilly III Buys 62,500 Shares of Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) Director John Osborne Lilly III bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Figma Trading Up 14.3%

FIG stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Figma Inc has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

