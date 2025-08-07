John Osborne Lilly III Buys 62,500 Shares of Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) Director John Osborne Lilly III bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Figma Trading Up 14.3%
FIG stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Figma Inc has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $142.92.
About Figma
