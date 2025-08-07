iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,995,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

