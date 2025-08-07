JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $291.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $301.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34. The company has a market capitalization of $809.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

