Costello Asset Management INC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 77.44%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

