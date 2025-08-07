Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.61 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $54.17 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

