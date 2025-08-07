Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3408 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

