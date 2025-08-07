Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,825,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,476.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.