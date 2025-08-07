CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 8,046.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CBRE Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,984,000 after buying an additional 991,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,633,000 after buying an additional 741,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

