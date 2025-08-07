Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 4.4%

BATS:KAPR opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

