Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $10.41 Million Stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth $396,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

