Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises about 1.0% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPN opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.