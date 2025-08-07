Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 2.0% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of KOCT opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

