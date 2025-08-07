Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $363.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

