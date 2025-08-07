Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $76.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

