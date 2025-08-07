Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

