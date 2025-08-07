Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLMB opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

