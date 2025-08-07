Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,993,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,980,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.