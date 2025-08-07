Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,999,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

