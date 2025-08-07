Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,096 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 6.38% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $51,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 281,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 239,598 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 217,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,596,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

SFLR stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

