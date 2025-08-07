Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

