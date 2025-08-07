AXS Investments LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,641,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,206 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.27.

Equinix stock opened at $773.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $825.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

